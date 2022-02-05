Supporters of the Freedom Convoy line an overpass in Kemptville, Ontario on Saturday, January 29th (Supplied by Vista Radio Staff Chris Walker)

Ottawa Police say they don’t have enough resources to deal with the protest in the downtown core. An emergency Police Services Board meeting was held Saturday afternoon where Chief Peter Sloly was asked if police can continue to provide adequate and effective policing.

Sloly says there are about 1,000 trucks downtown Ottawa on Saturday with roughly 5,000 protesters but “probably more” and about 300 counter-protesters.

Another 60 RCMP officers will be sworn in Saturday evening to help support the seven different police forces that have been brought in to support the Ottawa police.

According to Ottawa Police, there have been about 400 calls for service on the hotline they set up earlier this week for residents. To date, there have been four arrests with approximately 50 more investigations underway including some that involve American authorities.

An injunction in Ottawa to stop the day and night horn honking was put over until Monday. Brought to court by residents who are living with what they call the “constant noise” the Justice said he could not put together an enforceable injunction on Saturday. He suggested in the meantime the truckers involved in the Freedom Convoy blare their horns only once a day. The lawyer representing the convoy organizers named in the suit says they do have an agreement to only use their horns from 8 am to 8 pm.

Meanwhile, in Toronto, police made one arrest on Saturday. A 22-year-old male was arrested for assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance (smoke bomb), and public mischief.

Thousands of people converged on Queen’s Park on Saturday and flooded one intersection making traffic impassable. A police spokesperson says the protest has been peaceful.

Protesters have converged on provincial capital cities across Canada including Victoria B.C.