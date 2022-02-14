The province will be launching its post-pandemic economic plan this week.

The news came in a statement commemorating “Chamber of Commerce Week” from Minister of Economic Recovery, Ravi Kahlon, although no specific date was given for the launch.

This comes as BC officially hits the pre-pandemic level of unemployment from February 2020 – at 5.1%, which Kahlon boasts is the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Kahlon says, “The strength of our province is the result of British Columbians coming together and supporting each other, businesses and communities. Since the onset of COVID-19, B.C. has provided more than $525 million in grants to help nearly 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”

Kahlon says the new plan was created through consultation and feedback from members of Chambers across the province.

“Members of chambers of commerce and boards of trade have played a crucial role in developing this plan,” he says. “We heard from business leaders in every corner of the province that we need to develop more skilled workers here in B.C., and this is what the plan is all about.”

Kahlon says it aims to tackle the looming skills gap in the economy as they aim to fill over one million new jobs as projected in the next decade from their Labour Market Outlook.

“By investing in the skills, talents and ambitions of the people in our communities, we can address the deep vulnerabilities that have been exposed in the past two years and build an economy that tackles inequality and climate change,” says Kahlon. “This plan will drive innovation, adding value and jobs to our resource sector and helping businesses be world leaders in the transition to a low-carbon future.”

On Chamber of Commerce week, he says they offer critical local support for businesses.

“Through the extraordinary events of the past two years – floods, fires, heat domes and a global pandemic – chambers have been there to help B.C. businesses pull through,” says Kahlon. “Chambers offer critical local support for businesses, providing key information, resources and referrals. They advocate for businesses and their communities.”

Thanks to their hard work, B.C. continues to lead Canada’s economic recovery.”