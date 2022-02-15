British Columbians will soon be able to renew their personal ICBC insurance policies online.

Eligible residents with policies expiring on May 1 or later will be able to use the online service.

People will also be able to change the drivers listed on their policy, apply for discounts and update their address online.

“We know online insurance renewals are something our customers have been waiting for, and we’re pleased to announce that we’re on track to have this option go live next month,” said Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC. “Online insurance renewals add to the growing number of digital options available to customers, providing greater convenience, choice and flexibility for British Columbians.”

“The online insurance renewal initiative offers British Columbians a more convenient way to renew their ICBC auto insurance,” said B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

Residents will continue to be able to use various ICBC services over the phone, in-person or by email.

Drivers in the province also won’t need a licence plate validation decal after May 1.

ICBC is providing as much as $1 million to improve and expand the automated licence plate recognition program to assist law enforcement in finding illegal, uninsured and unlicensed drivers.

Automatic license plate recognition technology allows vehicles caught on cameras to have their license plate read and recorded.