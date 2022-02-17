Police in Powell River say a man was convicted for five different police investigations.

45-year-old Gregory George Rubletz was arrested on unendorsed warrants on December 14, 2021.

Gregory was convicted in court on Feb. 15. Police say he was convicted for multiple counts of theft including:

One count of theft of mail in April 2020,

One count of break and enter in May 2020

Theft under $5,000 on June 29, 2020 and another in February 2021.

He was also convicted of dangerous operation of a conveyance in June 2020.

Rubletz was sentenced to a one-year conditional sentence order to be served in the community.

Crown council directed a stay of proceedings in a theft of vehicle charge and a theft charge.