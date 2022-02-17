The repairs are being made after king tide and storm damage. Photo: City of Powell River

Added surge protection is being made after king tides and storm damage washed out part of the Seawalk.

Sections of the Seawalk near Willingdon Beach collapsed after high winds and tides made it too dangerous to walk on.

The City of Powell River says construction on the weir will be taking place over the next week to repair the damage. They’ll be raising the rip rap (a layer of durable materials, such as stone, put together) of the weir along will the height of the path to prevent more storm surge damage in the future.

The pathway will not be closed during this time, but the city asks walkers to be cautious of crews and machinery while they work.