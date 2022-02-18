Multiple modes of transport were either stolen or had items stolen in Powell River.

According to Powell River RCMP, bicycles were the main targets of theft. A theft on Feb. 9 saw a locked bike stolen after a thief cut the lock. The owner of the bike saw it in the 4900-block of Joyce Avenue afterwards, it was recovered and returned to the owner.

A green Norco Pinnacle with dark green shocks was also stolen on Feb. 10. From a residence in the 6800-block of Burnaby Street. The thief had also cut the lock to steal the bike from behind the residence.

A day later, a white Pontiac Sunrunner was reported stolen after being parked at a boat launch near Lois Lake. There are no more details at this time.

Four vehicles that were left unlocked were broken into on Saturna Avenue in Westview, according to police. They say garage door openers, mail keys, gift cars and face masks were taken.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Powell River RCMP.