It’s a quieter scene in downtown Ottawa Sunday morning. Police say they have cleared most streets of demonstrators.

In a tweet Sunday morning they report 191 arrests and 57 vehicles towed since they began a push to clear demonstrators on Friday.

Ottawa Police say the police operation in the downtown core is still underway Sunday morning and are asking people to avoid the area.

The secured perimeter around the Parliament Buildings remains in place with checkpoints still in place.

Meanwhile, federal MPs continue to debate the Emergencies Act in parliament Sunday. The vote on whether to pass the Act will take place on Monday.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced Saturday the province will challenge the Emergencies Act in court calling its use “unnecessary.”