Photo of Wendy Kinley supplied by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

A Powell River woman has won $100,000 on a Lotto 6/49 ticket from the Dec. 25 draw.

Wendy Kinley bought the winning ticket at Carlson Community Club on Joyce Avenue.

Kinley said she immediately called her husband and kids when she found out she won.

“He didn’t believe me. I sent the kids a picture of the validation and they called me right away and were so excited.”

Kinley plans to use the money to go on a vacation and to purchase new patio furniture.

“It’s amazing,” said Kinley. “Dreams do come true.”