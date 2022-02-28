The qathet Regional District will operate on $29 million for 2022 along with a $4.1 million dollar grant to work on many planned projects.

The Budget 2022 and 2022 – 2026 five-year plan was recently adopted by the regional district. They say of the $29 million, the net operating budget will be $12.6 million, $14.3 million will be for total capital spending and $2.2 million will be for debt payments and transfers to reserves.

The grant funding will be used to help fund 10 planned projects in 2022. The projects are as follows:

Continuation and expansion of the Regional FireSmart program

Continuation of coastal flood mapping for the islands

Continued design and initiation of construction for the Resource Recovery Centre

Completion of the Northside Fire Hall Training Centre

Acquisition of 2022 aerial imagery for internal use and online mapping

Development of a water refill station for Malaspina Fire Protection service

Replacement of a fire engine for Savary Island Fire Protection service

Upgrades to the Myrtle Pond Water infrastructure

Installation of wildlife fencing for Texada Island Airport

Installation of a wastewater monitoring system for the Lund Sewer service

The qRD says they currently provide 46 services to the residents of the area including five electoral areas and the City of Powell River.

Regional Board chair Patrick Brabazon says the grants are important in combating rising costs.

“Our dedicated staff continue to offset rising costs with successful grant applications and create service efficiencies whenever possible,” Brabazon. “This year’s budget reflects our collective efforts at the Board table to provide high-quality services without substantial cost increases to our taxpayers.”

The services are broken down into 10 regional services, 15 sub-regional or shared services and 21 local services.

More information on the Financial Plans can be found here.