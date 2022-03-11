The Wildwood Bridge will close once again for repairs next week.

The bridge will be closed on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18 from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Drivers on Highway 101 can expect the bridge to be closed during those hours while repairs are being done.

However, priority will be given to southbound traffic and vehicles will be let through to prevent large queues, according to a traffic management plan.

The bridge was closed earlier in the month for repairs to bearings at either end of the bridge.

Luxton Construction field engineer Alex Wilkinson said the pavement will be ripped up to fix the decking later on. He added a bike lane will be put in when the bridge is repaved.

