The Powell River Regional Hospital District has adopted its 2022 budget worth $5.1 million.

The budget includes the ongoing paydown for the recently constructed Willingdon Creek Village Complex Care Facility along with $2.6 million in approved grant funding toward facility upgrades, renovations and the purchase of major clinical equipment.

The equipment is as follows:

Pharmacy IV room upgrades at Powell River General Hospital

Chiller 1 and 2 replacement at the hospital clinic

Building envelope repairs at the Powell River Evergreen Extended Care unit

Second phase of roofing at the extended care unit.

The qathet Regional District said in a release that the budget means a $2,383 requisition increase from 2021. This means a residential tax rate of around $12.25 per $100,000 of net taxable value.

The hospital district does not operate hospital facilities but does contribute to services in the region, according to the release. They currently own Willingdon Creek Village Complex Care Facility and the former Saint John’s Ambulance building on Arbutus Street.

They add paying for hospital improvements is shared with the province. Around 60 per cent of it comes from B.C. with the district paying 40 per cent.