- Advertisement -

The qathet Regional District, Tla’amin Nation and City of Powell River are asking for input from residents about the effects of climate change in the area.

People can learn and provide feedback at three upcoming events.

A virtual information session on coastal flood and erosion risk will take place at 6:30 p.m. on April 13.

An online flood resilience game night will be held on April 27 at 6:00 p.m. as a fun way to prepare for floods.

A workshop is also scheduled for June 22 at Willingdon Beach Park to discuss adaptation options and plans. The time of the workshop will be updated here.

- Advertisement -

Input from these events will influence the development of a flood adaptation strategy.

“Impacts from sea level rise and extreme storms present risks for our region’s coastlines,” said Laura Roddan, qathet Regional District manager of planning services. “We need your voice to inform the qathet Regional Coastal Flood Adaptation Strategy and help build resilience to these future changes.”