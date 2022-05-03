- Advertisement -

The B.C. government will be testing the newly updated wireless alerting system tomorrow at 1:55 p.m. (Pacific time).

Previously the alert system was only used for tsunami warnings and Amber Alerts, but it has been updated to include imminent threats from floods.

Provincial officials said it will be updated again by early June to be used for wildfire threats.

“The frequency of threats our communities are facing is increasing due to factors such as climate change, and this expansion of the Alert Ready system in B.C. will ensure we have every tool at our disposal to support public safety,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General in a release.

“While it’s important to remember that public emergency alerting is intended to complement, but not replace, emergency alerting already performed by Emergency Management BC and local governments, broadcast intrusive alerts have unique advantages with their reach and impact.”

The alert will be broadcast on radio and television stations as well as on compatible wireless devices.

To make sure you receive the notification, mobile phones must be connected to an LTE cellular network, turned on and cannot be set to do not disturb or airplane mode, have up-to-date software and be in the alert area.