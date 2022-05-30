- Advertisement -

The Tla’amin Nation and the Powell River Parks and Wilderness Society (PRPAWS) are hoping more people will enjoy the Sunshine Coast Trail on BC Trails Day.

BC Trails Day is taking place on Saturday and the First Nation and PRPAWS are holding a 5k hike on the trail starting at 10 a.m.

“The qathet region has some of the best access to nature on the planet,” said Eagle Walz, one of the founders of the Sunshine Coast Trail.

“We need to protect this unique gift from nature so our children and grandchildren can enjoy it. Nature is something people of all ages can enjoy. A hike in the woods costs nothing and offers incredible emotional value.”

The hike is open to everyone and participants can meet at the trail access point.



BC Trails Day has been celebrated on the first Saturday in June since 1992.