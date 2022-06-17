- Advertisement -

Some residents around a proposed Powell River six unit apartment building say it will cause traffic and parking chaos on Algoma Avenue.

City council held a public meeting Thursday night on rezoning the vacant land north of Burnaby Street, which will also have conditions the developer keep it a rental property for 25 years and provide plug-in e-bike parking.

Speaking on behalf of residents of Harbourview Place, Austen Gunn says traffic will only get worse on the narrow one-way street.

“Paramount to these concerns are the safety of children and families who live in our strata as well as our neighbours. Algoma Avenue has very few signs or road markings and it is our thought that the potential influx of 12 more vehicles with only seven spaces is a huge mistake,” Gunn told council.

He’s also concerned their property might be used for overflow parking.

Jennifer Nachlas lives on Harvie Avenue and is concerned the development will also affect future development of Marine Drive.

“I’m not against the building. I’m not against rezoning. I think we could rezone and make Marine Drive something really special. But I don’t think this particular project is going to work and that scares me a bit because if we pass this amendment that that’s going to take us in the wrong direction,” she said.

In addition to the Gunn and Nacklas speaking, the city received another two letters against the development.

The application to rezone the vacant lot still has to go through two more council meetings before it receives final approval.