Halloween can be a dangerous holiday for trick-or-treaters.

Last year, there were 640 crashes resulting in 240 injuries on Halloween in B.C according to ICBC.

An average of 28 people are injured in 120 crashes on Halloween on Vancouver Island. Meanwhile, an average of 190 people are injured in 530 crashes on Halloween in the Lower Mainland.

ICBC is recommending drivers to watch their speed, as even a vehicle traveling 30 km/hr needs about 18 meters (four car lengths) to stop. Additionally, drivers are asked to keep off their phone, have patience, and to anticipate that children will be darting across roads, or be in places such as driveways, alleys, and parking lots.

To prepare a child for Halloween, it’s recommended they wear something reflective or carry something like a flashlight around with them. Additionally, a safe route away from busy main roads walked with multiple other people will make children more visible to drivers.

- Advertisement -

When trick-or-treating, ensure you’re on the sidewalk and only cross the road at a crosswalk. If there is no sidewalk on the road, walk as far to the edge of the road as possible, facing traffic.