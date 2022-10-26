Rising interest rates and fears of a recession are having an impact on real estate sales and Christmas shopping plans.

A third of Canadians say high interest rates have made them thinking twice about real estate purchases.

Thirty-three per cent of Canadians say they will delay a real estate transaction or a major purchase.

That’s according to a new survey of more than 15-hundred Canadians conducted by tech company Dye & Durham.

One-in-ten (9%) say they decided not to buy a house this year, and sellers are bracing for a shock as nearly one-in-five (17%) believe their home will never reach the same value it did before interest rates began climbing.

- Advertisement -

Consumer spending is expected to drop as the majority of Canadians (57%) plan to spend less this holiday season than last year.

More than half of Canadians believe the country is about to enter a recession, while three-in-ten believe we are already in a recession.

The survey also found: