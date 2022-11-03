Powell River Mayor Ron Woznow and council have been officially installed for the next four years.

Woznow and six councillors were sworn Tuesday night before a crowd in the city hall council chambers.

Returning are Jim Palm, Cindy Elliott, Rob Southcott and George Doubt. The new faces on council are Earl Almeida and Trina Isakson.

The ceremony included a cellist playing O Canada and a blessing from Dr. Elsie Paul of the Tla’amin Nation.

During his inaugural address, Mayor Woznow spoke about addressing the very significant housing shortage and reaffirmed his commitment to good governance.

“We will ensure that transparency and equality are key components. Everyone who needs assistance from us will be treated equally,” he promised.

Woznow says the only exception will be where the city has to abide by privacy laws.

The mayor added that the city will rely on the community talent bank of “wise and skilled individuals” to tackle big issues like housing.

“We can address the very significant housing shortage by working with all of the key players who can make range of new housing options possible, in the minimum amount of time,” he said.

Woznow calls it a “bold commitment” from everyone involved but believes it will happen.

The mayor also thanked everyone who took the time to vote in this year’s municipal election.

The city council’s next meeting is a committee of the whole on Tuesday, Nov. 15 followed by a regular council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17.