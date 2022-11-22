As more homes are built on Vancouver Island, an advocacy group is hoping to make sure they have home sprinklers in them.

The Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition fire sprinkler initiative is an advocacy campaign aimed at increasing the number of new, one and two-family homes protected by fire sprinklers.

Home sprinklers are set off from the heat of a fire, and 96% of the time they are able to keep the fire in its room of origin (NFPA).

According to the coalition, only one or two sprinklers will control a blaze. In homes without sprinklers, a fire’s toxic smoke spreads widely and more areas are exposed to heat, smoke and fire.

“Fire sprinklers have the potential to keep fires small, allowing occupants to escape safely and at the same time, minimize the risk to firefighters,” said Parksville Fire Chief Marc Norris.

The National Fire Protection Association also assists sprinkler coalitions in convincing the public and their decision makers that sprinklers are needed in homes.

More information about home sprinklers is available here.