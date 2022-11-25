The governments of both Canada and British Columbia are investing up to $24.7 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to over 5,000 households.

Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings said the investment is necessary as access to the internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.

“Access to fast, reliable internet helps communities by levelling the playing field so they can access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy, or simply connect with loved ones,” said Hutchings. “Our government will continue to work side by side with our partners to achieve our connectivity targets and ensure every Canadian, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed internet by 2030.”

Along with this announcement, $19.5 million in federal-provincial co-funding will benefit 4,000 homes in regional districts such as Mount Waddington, North Coast, Bulkley-Nechako, qathet, Columbia-Shuswap, and Cowichan Valley. Details on these projects, and the specific communities to be served, will be announced on a later date.

Another $5.2 million in funding will also provide high-speed internet to over 1,100 homes on and around Vancouver Island, all through seven projects with CityWest.

This announcement builds on the Government of Canada’s progress toward making sure that 98 per cent of Canadians have access to high-speed internet by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030.

Story by Hussam Elghussein, Vista Radio