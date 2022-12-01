Police and fire are asking drivers to be extra cautious when driving in winter conditions after a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

RCMP say they responded to the incident at a hill on Marine Avenue north of Willingdon Beach at around 3:48 p.m. They say a vehicle driving north up the hill had lost traction on the snowy, slippery road and slid backwards.

The crash involved seven vehicles and many others slid into ditches on both sides of the road. Police say there were no injuries, and towing crews worked together to clear the roadway by 7:30 p.m.

RCMP are reminding drivers that winter conditions require extra caution and alertness. They recommend giving yourself extra travel time, allowing lots of space between your and others’ vehicles and travelling at the appropriate speed for the conditions.

Other precautions include keeping your vehicle snow and frost-free, and having proper winter tires for the conditions.