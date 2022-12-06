A third person wanted in a Hells Angels drug bust has turned himself in, leaving one person remaining.

Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall turned himself in to authorities on Dec. 3 and was released awaiting the court process, according to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC).

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved a total of 41 charges against four people at the end of November. They are as follows:

Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall, 44, from Port Alberni

Kristopher Stephen Smith, 44, from Nanaimo

William Bradley Thompson, 58, from Ladysmith

William Karl Paulsen, 51, from Campbell River

Kendall was charged with three counts of unlawfully selling cannabis to an undercover police officer, and four counts of unlawfully trafficking a controlled substance, cocaine.

The unit says Smith has not been located and remains wanted on an arrest warrant related to his charges.

Anyone with information in connection to his location is asked to call local police.

The unit’s Island team began its investigation with the RCMP’s Federal Serious Organized Crime unit in 2018, targeting the networks of Hells Angles members in Nanaimo and its support clubs.

The investigation seized 22 firearms and 13 kilograms of various illegal substances and made arrests that police say helped prevent the spread of Hells Angels on Vancouver Island.