There is no tsunami expected after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake was detected west of Port Hardy Tuesday morning.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake happened at around 5:30 about 210 kilometres west of the district, at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

They add there have been no reports of damage, and none would be expected with an earthquake of this magnitude.

It is the second earthquake to happen along the coast since November. A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt in the afternoon on Nov. 26 about 34 kilometres west-northwest of the town of Tofino.

Another, measuring a magnitude of 4.0, was felt near Tofino on Nov. 24.

The two were felt by many on the coast, including MLA Josie Osborne, saying on Twitter that her whole house “shuddered.”

A large earthquake occurred on the same day 104 years ago on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

The magnitude 7.0 quake happened on Dec. 6, 1918, and is one of the largest quakes recorded in the area.