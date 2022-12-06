With a Letter of Understanding signed between Tla’amin Nation and the province, they are one step closer to full jurisdiction over child and family services.

The Nation says the LOU sets a foundation for them and the province to create stronger and more collaborative relationships in the provision of child and family services.

They add it is based on mutual respect and recognition of rights, lets parties negotiate for future agreements to meet Tla’amin families and children’s needs and supports a smooth jurisdiction transition.

Hegus John Hackett says it is a step in the right direction, but more work needs to be done.

“As a modern treaty Nation, ɬaʔamɩn [(Tla’amin)] Nation understands the significance of achieving full governance jurisdiction for our čičuy and ǰɛʔaǰɛ (children and families),” said Hegus Hackett.

“Our Nation is committed to working in partnership with the province on future agreement development to ensure ɬaʔamɩn čičuy and ǰɛʔaǰɛ flourish for generations to come.”

Minister of children and family development Mitzi Dean says the Nation is making large strides with their rights as a Nation.

“Through this Letter of Understanding, we are committed to the vision of child and family services that ɬaʔamɩn Nation has for their children, youth and families,” said Dean. “You are on a historic path to exercise your inherent rights over child and family services for your members.

“We stand with your Nation in recognizing the ɬaʔamɩn best interests of children and youth, and believe that together we can achieve a relationship where ʔaǰuθmɛt (to understand what someone is saying) is at the core of all our interactions.”

Tla’amin Nation has been a self-governing modern treaty Nation since April 2016. Their language is a part of the Coast Salish language family and they have lived in this territory for over 10,000 years.