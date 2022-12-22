The last man sought after a drug bust on Vancouver Island turned himself in to police over the weekend.

Kristopher Stephen Smith surrendered to Nanaimo RCMP. The 44-year-old faces several charges:

Two counts of unlawfully trafficking a controlled substance, cocaine

One count of possessing a non-restricted firearm, without being the holder of a licence under which he may possess the firearm

One count of unlawfully transferring a non-restricted firearm, knowing that he was not authorized to do so under the Firearms Act

One count of unlawfully trafficking a controlled substance, oxycodone

One count of unlawfully transferring a prohibited firearm, knowing that they were not authorized to do so under the Firearms Act

Smith is one of four individuals charged following an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. that began in 2018. The investigation targeted Hells Angels members in Nanaimo and its support clubs.

The three other individuals were charged:

Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall, 44, from Port Alberni

William Bradley Thompson, 58, from Ladysmith

William Karl Paulsen, 51, from Campbell River

A total of 41 charges were approved against the four individuals on Nov. 30, 2022.