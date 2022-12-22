The Powell River RCMP is looking to talk to a pickup truck driver regarding an incident near the intersection of Field Street and Manson Avenue.

It occurred yesterday at 3:30 PM. The RCMP says that a student was walking from The Assumption School to their home when the driver stopped and asked if the child was ok and if they wanted a ride back home.

The student didn’t engage with the driver and ran to a safe location, and the driver didn’t follow them.

The vehicle is described to be a newer black pick-up with a canopy, and the driver is described as a white man, between the age of 30 to 40, a stubble beard and a scab on the left side of his face, wearing a dark green toque and having a “fit” build.

They say that the driver’s intentions are not known at this time.

Police are asking those in the area who may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage to call the Powell River RCMP.