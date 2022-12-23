Snowy, wet and slippery road conditions have caused multiple Powell River city services to be cancelled for the day.

The city says garbage and recycling collection has been cancelled for the day. In compensation for the missed day, residents can put out an extra bag without a tag on the next collection day.

If your garbage bin is out, the city asks you to pull it back onto your property to help with snow clearing.

BC Transit, Zunga and HandyDART bus services are currently on hold but City Hall and recreation centre are both set to be open.

The city says they will be updating other changes in service throughout the day.