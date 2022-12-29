A home in the Wildwood District in the north end of Powell River has been heavily damaged in an early morning fire.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Fire Rescue Chief Terry Peters says every available firefighter was called to a home on Sutherland Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

“When the crews arrived we found a home that was actually fully involved. We had a quick knockdown, that we could…of the fire. Unfortunately, there was a few pets that perished in the fire but there was no injuries to any of the residents or any of the firefighters,” Peters said.

The chief says it was a stubborn fire that was coming from the back of the building before it breached into the front of the home. Firefighters were on scene until at least 8 a.m.

The scene has been secured and an investigation into the cause is underway.

Peters says the residents are being helped by the Canadian Red Cross and the home was insured.

He notes this is the third major fire in the city in the last 10 days, which is taxing department resources. Powell River Fire Rescue is a mix of career staff and paid on-call manpower.

“A lot of fires certainly happening in B.C. and Powell River is no exception to it right now. We had one (fire) on the 19th of December, one on Christmas Day and this one last night,” Peters said.

“At that particular time (2:30 a.m. Thursday) we managed just to keep it (the fire) at bay for the certain staffing we had. I can’t say enough that certainly with people getting involved in the fire service, not only in Powell River but anywhere, certainly in the province or across this country…we need firefighters,” the chief said.

Peters says it starts with an application for being a volunteer and could turn into a future career.