A live forum for Powell River residents to ask questions and share ideas with the mayor will start near the end of January.

Hosted by Powell River mayor Ron Woznow, Meet the Mayor offers a chance to ask questions and share ideas on issues affecting the community, while allowing Woznow to communicate with them.

The mayor says that with the city going through a lot of change, he wants to make sure that people know what the city is doing.

“The City is going through rapid change and as mayor, it’s my responsibility to ensure residents know first-hand what their city is doing to capture opportunities and deal with challenges,” said Woznow.

“They have questions and it’s my responsibility to answer them openly and honestly. For our City to be successful, we need collaboration and commitment between City Council, staff and citizens.”

- Advertisement -

Woznow adds that he fully expects questions regarding housing, city finances, development and crime.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 28th, in the Evergreen Theatre at the Recreation Complex from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M.