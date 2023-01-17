The City of Powell River will have its first committee of the whole meeting in 2023 today.

The RCMP will be giving a policing report during the meeting, which will provide a comparison of calls for service from 2018 to 2022, as well as how many calls were municipal or provincial.

The report will also show crime statistics, with breaking and entering, theft, assault, impaired driving, drug offenses, and mental health being the key areas of focus, as well as what their priorities are for this year.

A presentation concerning Evolugen will be a part of the meeting as well.

The presentation will include options to maintain operations as an economic driver in the community by working with the City of Powell River, the Tla’amin Nation, and partners and stakeholders to explore solutions.

- Advertisement -

The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 P.M.

For where to watch the meeting, visit The City of Powell River’s website.