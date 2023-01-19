Powell River RCMP are advising you not to send compromising photos or information on social media.

The following follows an attempted extortion.

Officers got the report on Jan. 11 from a young man who said he had met a girl through Snapchat and she was now trying to extort him.

The two exchanged nude photos, according to police. The man said the girl had made a Twitter post including a naked picture of himself and derogatory remarks.

He added the girl said she would send the post to the man’s friend list if he did not send her money. Police say he blocked all contact and informed his friends about the potential fake post.

RCMP strongly advises against sending or posting any personal information or compromising photos through any social media outlet, especially if photos include the face.

They are also encouraging parents to speak with their kids about the dangers of posting or sending information of this type.

Anyone with questions or who need information about internet safety is asked to contact Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.