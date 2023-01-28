Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastTraffic delays at Wildwood Bridge starting next Tuesday
Island & Coast

Traffic delays at Wildwood Bridge starting next Tuesday

By Hussam Elghussein
Road work (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

Traffic Delays are set in the City of Powell River this coming Tuesday.

The city announced on their facebook that beginning on Tuesday the 31st, there will be full-closures of the Wildwood Bridge lasting 10 to 15 minutes between 8 am and 4 pm each day.

The disruptions are expected to continue until Thursday, February 9th, as Graham Infrastructure is installing a pipeline crossing under the bridge for a wastewater treatment plant.

If work is finished ahead of schedule, then the disruptions could be done before the 9th.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Coast FM