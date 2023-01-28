Traffic Delays are set in the City of Powell River this coming Tuesday.

The city announced on their facebook that beginning on Tuesday the 31st, there will be full-closures of the Wildwood Bridge lasting 10 to 15 minutes between 8 am and 4 pm each day.

The disruptions are expected to continue until Thursday, February 9th, as Graham Infrastructure is installing a pipeline crossing under the bridge for a wastewater treatment plant.

If work is finished ahead of schedule, then the disruptions could be done before the 9th.