A committee of the whole meeting is on the docket for Powell River city council tomorrow.

The meeting’s agenda will discuss carriage house regulations, and the Regional Coast Flood Adaptation Strategy, with the strategy being used to guide and inform future development and decision-making to reduce the risks of coastal flooding and increase resiliency in affected communities.

They’re also looking at different alternatives to help increase the city’s housing inventory. That includes carriage houses, which were intended to be secondary, accessory detached dwelling units that would diversify the City’s rental stock.

Also a policy summary on tiny homes and recreational vehicles (RV), with the city giving permits on tiny homes if they meet the BC Building Code, and RVs are allowed in campgrounds, which are intended for recreational and seasonal use. They will see how those types of housing are handled by current city bylaws to see if they are a viable option for more housing moving forwards.

The meeting is set for Tuesday at 3:30 pm in Council Chambers at City Hall. They will have a live stream available for people to tune in.

For more information on the meeting, visit the City of Powell River’s website.