Funding from the province will see the Tla’amin Nation get $185,000 for the Shoreline Naturalization Plan.

The funding comes after the province announced a total of $23.4 million in funding from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund. The province says it will allow for communities to respond to climate-related emergencies like floods and extreme temperatures.

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma says the climate crisis will continue to increase the risk of natural disasters in B.C., and local governments and First Nations will play a big role in keeping communities safe.

“The projects enabled by this funding will make a big difference for First Nations and communities throughout B.C. in their efforts to keep lives and livelihoods safe from potential disasters,” said Ma.

Tla’amin Nation Emergency Management co-ordinator Jenny Freeman says disaster risk protection is a critical focus point for their community. Freeman adds the funding has supported the prioritization of Tla’amin Nation history and teachings.