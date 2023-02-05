Commercial and industrial property owners completing their second-level appeal through the Property Assessment Appeal Board (PAAB) will be getting an updated filing fee.

The PAAB is funded through property tax levies and filing fees, where the latter will be increased from $30 dollars to $300 dollars, marking the first fee change in 20 years.

This update would not only reduce the board’s reliance on the levy collected from property owners in the province, but it would also ensure that B.C.’s fee remains competitive within the country.

This change doesn’t affect the first appeal for commercial and industrial property owners as that still remains free, with the secondary appeal not changing for residential, farm, non-profit, and recreational properties.

The deadline for the first appeal for property owners was January 31st, with the second appeal deadline being May 1st of this year.