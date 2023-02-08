The rumble of hot rods will return to Victoria in 2025.

The popular classic car show, Northwest Deuce Days, has been confirmed by Destination Greater Victoria for July of 2025.

Every three years, Northwest Deuce Days attracts more than 1,000 restored cars, hot rods and other classics to the streets of downtown Victoria near the harbour.

Classic car owners from as far away as California, Texas and Florida took part in the 2022 event.

There will be a variety of activities around Greater Victoria including the popular Sunday Spectator Show around the BC Provincial Legislature.

The 2025 show will be the second time Northwest Deuce Days will operate under the ownership of Destination Greater Victoria.

The event transitioned from founder Al Clark ahead of the 2022 event.

Destination Greater Victoria CEO Paul Nursey says for the past few shows there was uncertainty around whether the event would continue, but that “uncertainty is now eliminated.”

The organization says it’s hotel partners are ready to take 2025 reservations so car clubs and enthusiasts can add Victoria to their touring schedule.

Registration for the event itself will open in the spring of 2024.

The organizer of last year’s Northwest Deuce Days, Jay Donovan, says the event is a favourite in the classic car community.

Donovan says the passion of an “amazing group of dedicated volunteers from across many local car clubs” helps make the event a favourite with classic car owners.

Destination Greater Victoria says the four-day event last summer generated an estimated $2.5M in economic impact.