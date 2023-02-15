Are you going skiing at a popular resort? If so, RCMP are asking you to disable your crash detection so it does not cry wolf.

Comox Valley RCMP say they responded to a what they thought was a car crash up Mt. Washington on Jan. 26. The search involved officers, emergency health services and the fire department but they could not find the wreckage.

After more investigation, they found there had not been a crash after all. Rather, a skier had taken a tumble and their Apple watch called 911.

Media relations officer Cst. Monika Terragni says newer Apple devices have the software installed and users should be aware that it could call emergency services when it does not need to.

“We are asking users to disable crash detection if you’re skiing or snowboarding with others in a populated area or check your device immediately after a fall to ensure it did not call 911,” said Terragni.

“It is also important to keep your device up to date with the latest operating system as developers continue to tweak this feature.”