A yellow Labrador Retriever named Buttercup is recovering after being found running loose in Comox with its muzzle taped.

Alina Wilson of the SPCA says there were cuts across her face from the tape.

Upon further examination, they discovered one of Buttercup’s legs had previously been broken in two places.

The breaks did not mend properly and Wilson says the leg will have to be amputated to help Buttercup properly heal.

Buttercup is also underweight and has giardia, an intestinal parasite.

SPCA animal protection officers are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

“Despite all Buttercup has been through,” Wilson says, “her personality is as warm and happy as her name.”

You can find out how to help at the BC SPCA website.