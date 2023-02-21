Regular traffic patterns are set to change in the City of Powell River, as road work begins tomorrow.

The work will be done on Alberni St, where according to a social media post from the City, the work is connected to the Graham Infrastructure’s new wastewater treatment plant.

While sidewalks around the area are expected to remain open at all times, cones will separate two lanes, and traffic control personnel will be on site.

The work will begin tomorrow and last from Wednesday the 22nd till Friday the 24th, but the City of Powell River adds that the dates may change as work progresses.