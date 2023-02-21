Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastRoad work set to begin in Powell River on Wednesday
Island & Coast

Road work set to begin in Powell River on Wednesday

By Hussam Elghussein
(photo by Oleksander pidvalnyi, supplied by Pexels.com)

Regular traffic patterns are set to change in the City of Powell River, as road work begins tomorrow.

The work will be done on Alberni St, where according to a social media post from the City, the work is connected to the Graham Infrastructure’s new wastewater treatment plant.

While sidewalks around the area are expected to remain open at all times, cones will separate two lanes, and traffic control personnel will be on site.

The work will begin tomorrow and last from Wednesday the 22nd till Friday the 24th, but the City of Powell River adds that the dates may change as work progresses.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Coast FM