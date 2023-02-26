BC Hydro Customers across parts of North Vancouver Island suffered multiple power outages early this morning.

According to BC Hydro, 988 customers lost power on West of Homewood Road, East of Island Highway, North of 9th Avenue, and South of Highway 19, with Quadra Island having outages in Banning Road, Heriot Bay Road, and south of Smiths Road in Yaculta. Crews have either been assigned or are on their way to the affected areas, and as of 9:30 am, an investigation into the causes behind the outages was still underway.

The Ucluelet region suffered many outages as well crews are returning to the region, to continue their repairs from last night.

This all comes as snowfall has impacted road conditions along multiple roads and highways throughout the Island this morning, according to Drive BC.

For Courtenay, compact snow conditions are between both Jamieson Rd and the end of Highway 19A, which is 12 km south of Buckley Bay Ferry Terminal to Campbell River.

Campbell River has conditions between Sayward Rd and Cook Creek Rd, which is 51 km north of town to 28 km south of Cumberland.

For Powell River, there’s a travel advisory in effect between Lund Rd and Saltery Bay on Highway 101, where DriveBC adds travelers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions, consider changing travel plans, and be prepared for closures on short notice. They recommend those to only travel if absolutely necessary on Highway 101.

Over on North Island, there’s limited visibility with heavy snowfall between Port Hardy Ferry and the Reload Railway overpass this morning.

Drive BC adds that along with the snow, there are slushy sections around the area.