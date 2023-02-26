BC Hydro Customers across parts of North Vancouver Island suffered multiple power outages early this morning.

According to BC Hydro, 988 customers lost power on West of Homewood Road, East of Island Highway, North of 9th Avenue, and South of Highway 19, with Quadra Island having outages in Banning Road, Heriot Bay Road, and south of Smiths Road in Yaculta. Crews had been assigned to the affected areas, and by noon, power had been mostly restored.

The Ucluelet region suffered many outages as well, with Tofino still having no power in the area.

This all comes as snowfall impacted road conditions along multiple roads and highways throughout the Island today, according to Drive BC.

For Courtenay, compact snow conditions are between both Jamieson Rd and the end of Highway 19A, which is 12 km south of Buckley Bay Ferry Terminal to Campbell River.

Campbell River has conditions between Hoomac Lake Rest Area and Cook Creek Rd, which is 35 km south of Woss to 28 km south of Cumberland.

For Powell River, there are slushy conditions between Duncan Street and Saltery Bay along Highway 101.

Over on North Island, there’s limited visibility with heavy snowfall between Port Hardy Ferry and the Reload Railway overpass.

Drive BC adds that along with the snow, there are slushy sections around the area.