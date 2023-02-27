An update for the City of Powell River’s downtown plan will be presented as part of this week’s committee of the whole Meeting.

The purpose of the plan is to strengthen the city’s employment center and tax base by engaging with the public to develop a vision and neighborhood concept for the Marine-Willingdon area.

The vision includes the future conditions of streets, public land, and private land.

With the plan currently in its second phase, Daniella Fergusson, manager of planning services says that an environmental site assessment is required for the old site, and they cannot proceed with it until the requested budget is approved.

Also included in the committee meeting’s agenda is a delegation by Diana Collicutt discussing the Maple Sycamore safe street project, with a report that focuses on additional community engagement to progress to a detailed design of the project.

The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 pm in council chambers, at City Hall, with a virtual meeting available to the public.