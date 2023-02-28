Thanks to the support of an Island Health Community Wellness Grant, families can learn how to have fun while safely riding bicycles.

The 6000 dollar grant was given to Capital Bike, a non-profit organization, which will be used to help develop the materials for its All Aboard Family Cycling Program.

James Coates, Bike Education Coordinator for Capital Bike explains the program’s purpose:

“The program is aimed at teaching parents and children various aspects of family cycling and helping the entire family to feel safer when they ride their bikes together,” says Coates.

The program will have multiple modules, including Cycling While Pregnant, which helps pregnant women feel more comfortable, and teaches both adults and children bike handling skills, shoulder checking, signaling, braking, and other safety measures for riding on roads and trails.

- Advertisement -

Near the end of the program, families will test their skills and knowledge by going on a group ride, where for more information on the program, visit Capital Bike’s website.