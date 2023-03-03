Powell River will take a deeper dive into its downtown plan for the Marine-Willingdon corridor next week.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Planning Manager Daniella Fergusson says the second phase will focus on two properties and their development potential – the old arena site at Willingdon Beach and the Westview sewage treatment plant site.

She says residents can sit down with the urban design consultants Tuesday (March 7) at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Center Hotel.

“My hope is that people will come and talk about what their vision is for the old arena site or the Westview waste water treatment plant site and the designers who attend can bring their ideas to life right there and then with some pens and paper,” Fergusson said.

While the focus will be on these two properties, input from the first phase of creating the plan is still included because the plan is very broad.

It covers a lot more than development, such as form and character and design guidelines for properties along Marine and Willingdon, the streetscape of Marine and what can be done on Willingdon to “make it a great street.”

Meantime, the city’s youth – those under 25 – are also being asked for their vision through a survey and an upcoming workshop at Brooks Secondary School.

Fergusson says it’s important to get their input for Marine and Willingdon Avenues because the plan has a vision of 20 or more years.

“The downtown plan might not be something I see in my career but it’ll be a place that young people today will be able to experience when they’re older so it needs to be relevant for what their dreams and aspirations are for downtown” she said.

The plan’s final draft is expected to come to city council sometime this summer.

Powell River received $240,000 from the provincial government last year for the downtown plan process. Half of that is being spent on the public process.