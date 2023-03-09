Powell River RCMP have arrested a suspect regarding instances of graffiti across different areas.

The first incident was reported on March 4 at 7:52 in the morning, with police saying that there was fresh pink graffiti left on the exterior walls of the Forest Bistro and Lounge.

Two more reports came in later the same day, one at 12:57 p.m. that detailed graffiti on the exterior walls of a 7-Eleven, and another at 3:52 in the afternoon, of graffiti being on the property of the Westview Centre Motel.

Police were able to obtain video footage from all of the locations, and were able to identify and arrest a suspect.

The 42-year-old man was arrested for three counts of mischief and is expected to appear in Provincial Court.