Oceanside RCMP is asking for help to identify a break-in suspect.

The police say several items were stolen from a home in the 500 block of Rainbow Way in Parksville.

The break-in happened late in the evening on Aug. 7 and an image of the suspect was recorded on video, but police have not been able to locate them.

If anyone has information about the break-in or the whereabouts of the suspect, they are asked to contact Oceanside RCMP on file number 2023-8436.