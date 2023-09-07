Sunshine Coast residents be aware, starting September 8 the regional district is banning outdoor use of all drinking water.

That means using drinking water from the Chapman Lake system is banned for watering gardens and greenhouses, construction use, road and property maintenance.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District has moved the region to Stage 4 water restrictions because of ongoing drought conditions reducing water levels in Chapman Lake.

Commercial farms are exempt until Sept. 22. The district has also brought in a bulk filling station in Langdale for commercial users who need large amounts of water.

Homes and businesses in Sechelt, Halfmoon Bay, Roberts Creek, Elphinstone, and West Howe Sound are affected by the ban.