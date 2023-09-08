The Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at the Vancouver Aquarium is now an independent non-profit with plans to expand.

The centre made the announcement yesterday. It will continue working in partnership with the Vancouver Aquarium to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals all along BC’s coastline.

A promotional video for the centre says they help save hundreds of seals, sea lions and other creatures every year. The video also points out the centre doesn’t just help animals near Vancouver.

“Away from our rescue centre, our team proactively works to save the lives of sea lions caught in marine debris,” it says. “It is estimated that at any given time there over 400 entangled sea lions along the BC coast, and left untreated, these animals face a prolonged and painful fate.”

The centre has already rescued 65 marine mammals this year from one end of the island to the other. Most were young animals suffering from maternal separation, some were tangled and some were emaciated and dehydrated. Almost all are recovering well, with some ready to be released back into the wild.

In social media posts, the centre says becoming an independent charity is a first step towards expanding the rescue centre and its programs in coming years.