Multiple cancellations set for the next few weeks between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale, starting Sunday.

According to BC Ferries, the cancellations are because the Queen of Alberni ferry will be used for service on the Duke Point to Tsawwassen route, while the Coastal Renaissance is being repaired.

As a result, 27 sailings between Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast will be cancelled, starting with tomorrow’s sailing departing Horseshoe Bay at 3:20 p.m.

Most of the cancelled sailings leaving Horseshoe are either 3:20 pm or 5:30 pm, with the five sailings leaving Langdale are at 4:45 p.m.

The final cancellation is set for Monday, October 9.

- Advertisement -

For more info on the cancellations, visit the Ferry-line’s website.