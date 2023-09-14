BC is changing the terms of its controversial drug decriminalization pilot project to better protect playgrounds around the province.

The province announced this week that beginning Monday, Sept. 18, possession of illicit drugs within 15 metres of any play structure in a playground, a spray or wading pool, or a skate park will be prohibited. BC asked Health Canada to amend the terms of the pilot after several communities around the province, including Campbell River, passed their own bylaws to specifically regulate drug use in public spaces.

The federal government has approved the request.

The change means police officers will be able to act when people are found in possession of illegal drugs in child-focused spaces.

Intoxication remains illegal in all public places.